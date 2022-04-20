BJP seeks probe into Sitalkuchi violence audio clip row

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday sought a thorough enquiry into the purported audio clip between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress candidate Partha Pratim Roy on Sitalkuchi violence.

A BJP delegation, comprising Swapan Dasgupta, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shishir Bajoria and Shoumendu Mukherji, met the Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata.

"It is apposite to mention that Banerjee has been repeatedly making statements to divide the electorate on religious lines. on Friday, an audio conversation surfaced in the public domain. The video has been made viral intentionally by fellow party men of Banerjee.

The intent is to secure their political interest by polarizing the votes of a particular community on religious lines," the BJP said.

They also alleged that the release of private conversation between the two individuals shows a deep rooted conspiracy.

"The time of release of the alleged audio is significant. Further, the admission regarding the authenticity of alleged audio in the AITC press conference reflects their intent," the saffron party said.

The BJP mentioned that the perusal of the audio reveals that statements are made to incite and aggravate the differences between two communities on religious lines.

The saffron party urged the poll body to conduct in-depth investigation to unearth how and by whom the alleged audio has been made viral.

"The conduct of Partho Pratim Roy (TMC candidate) pertaining to his communications with his associates is also required to be investigated. The identification of people involved in hatching this conspiracy is to be ascertained. Therefore, it is imperative to constitute an SIT team by the Commission," the BJP demanded.

—IANS