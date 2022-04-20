BJP seeks action against Allahabad school, targets UP govt

New Delhi:�BJP today alleged that Samajwadi Party is pursuing vote bank politics and encouraging anti- national elements, and sought action against the management of a school in Allahabad for allegedly refusing to allow recital of the national anthem on the Independence Day. Demanding a probe into the matter, the party alleged that the singing of the national song "Vande Mataram" and the national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" is banned in the school for the last 12 years and its management had the backing of a senior Uttar Pradesh minister. "It is shameful that such a thing has been happening in the school for the last 12 years. A senior UP minister has ensured that no action is taken against the management. The SP government is giving protection not only to criminals and rapists but also to those who insult the nation and are anti-nationals," party's National Secretary Shrikant Sharma alleged. "This is nothing but vote bank politics. This is part of a conspiracy as Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has failed to deliver on development and law and order front. So, there is a design to communalise the state. We demand that the government take action against the school management," he said. He also demanded action against the minister, who has allegedly supported the school's management. Hitting out at the school authorities for citing "religion" as the reason for not allowing recital of national anthem, he said the country and its Constitution come before anything. BSP, which led the previous government in the state, and SP "have promoted vote bank politics all these years", he alleged.