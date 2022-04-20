    Menu
    States & UTs

    BJP Sarpanch Sajad Ahmed Khandey shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

    April20/ 2022

    New Delhi: A BJP Sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists at Vessu in south Kashmir's Qazigund on Thursday. The Sarpanch identified as Sajad Ahmed Khandey was shot from a close range by terrorists injuring him critically. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

    There has been a series of terror attacks on political workers and panchayat members in Kashmir.

    Last month Waaeem Bari, BJP leader and an ex-district president of the party for north Kashmir's Bandipore district was killed by terrorists.

    (With agency inputs)

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in