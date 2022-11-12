BJP runs Pradeep Purohit from the Padampur Assembly in the Odisha by-election

New Delhi (The Hawk): Pradeep Purohit has been nominated by the BJP to run in the Odisha by-election for the Padampur Assembly seat.

Purohit, a member of the BJP Kisan Morcha, won the Padampur seat in the Legislative Assembly in 2014, but he lost this seat in the 2019 elections.

Pradeep Purohit has now received another vote of confidence from the BJP high command ahead of the upcoming by-election for the Padampur Assembly seat.

The BJP Central Election Committee has approved the name of Pradeep Purohit from Padampur for the upcoming Odisha Legislative Assembly by-election 2022, said BJP National General Secretary and Headquarters in-charge Arun Singh while announcing the candidate for the Odisha Legislative Assembly by-election.

On December 5, a by-election will be held, and on December 8, the ballots will be tallied. Following the passing of sitting BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha last month, the Padampur Assembly seat became vacant.

(Inputs from Agencies)