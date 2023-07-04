BJP Running Door To Door Public Relations Campaign In The City

Dineshpur (The Hawk): MLA Arvind Pandey sought support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the regional public under Maha Public Relations.

Inaugurating public relations on the main road of the city, while contacting the traders of the main market and Tahbazari area of the city, by giving a missed call on 9090902024, it has been said to support the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi. MLA Pandey said that the work done by the Modi government during the last 9 years has led India to become a world leader. He said that in the interest of service, good governance and poor welfare, schemes are being started by the central government continuously. Whose full benefit is reaching the last person. Where today our country's name is proudly taken abroad, whose full credit goes to the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi. He said that the Modi government has established dimensions which are difficult to even imagine. He appealed to the people of the region to cast their votes in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections and make India a Hindu nation. On this occasion Nagar Panchayat President Seema Sarkar, BJP Mandal President Anadi Ranjan Mandal, Vijay Mandal, Himanshu Sarkar, Bhola Sharma, Rohit Mandal, Sunita Mistry, Projit Mandal, Prasannajit Shah, Sukumar Sarkar, Govind Mandal, Satyajit Biswas, Dr. Sudhir Ray, Including all the BJP people were present.