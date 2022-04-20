BJP Ruined Farmers Of UP: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of ruining farmers of the state.

Appearing in an interview on a news channel, Mr Yadav said BJP would lose the coming Lok Sabha elections, as the Yogi government had not worked on ground.

SP has entered into an alliance with its former bitter rival Bahujan Samaj Party, to take on BJP in the country's most populous state, which sends 80 out of 543 elected members to the Lok Sabha.

Both the parties have also finalised alliance in Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Mr Yadav countered the popular perception that his father and SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is against the alliance, as he had wished second term for Mr Modi, on the concluding session of the 16th Lok Sabha.

"I wish PM Modi, you become the Prime Minister again. I have experienced that whenever I met you, you got my work done instantly," Mr Mulayam had said.

"Didn't he congratulate and bless Dr Manmohan Singh also? Did he return to power?" Mr Akhilesh asked. Mulayam Singh Yadav, a veteran socialist leader, had lead the SP for decades, till 2017. UNI