BJP-RSS Misused Power To Bring BJP Govt In K'taka: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has condemned the act of the BJP and RSS for insulting the Constitutional norms and misusing the power of the Rajbhawan to make B S Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday.

"It is a conspiracy to attack the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. BJP, from the day they came to power at the Centre, have been misusing government machinery, thereby trying to hit democracy. After Goa, Manipur and Megahalaya, now BJP has done it in Karnataka," she said in a statement on Thursday.

She said that the act of the Rajbhawan has lowered its decorum while it has also weakened the democracy of the country.

" When the Congress-JD(S) along with others including BSP had full majority ,then how could the governor invite BJP to form the government. It is the question all round?," she said.

She also claimed that due to similar illegal act by the Rajbhawan, BSP too had to suffer in Uttar Pradesh in the past. Mayawati also came down heavily the Congress over the prevailing political situation in Karnataka. She trained gun at the Congress for calling JD (S) the 'B-Team' of the saffron party during election rallies.

"Congress should not have made speeches that hampered the votes of JD(S) as in a rally they called JD(S) the B team of BJP, which resulted in dividing the Muslims vote which meant that BJP won in the Muslim dominated areas," she added. UNI