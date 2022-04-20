BJP, RSS Missing On Ground In Helping People Affected By COVID-19: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the BJP and RSS workers were missing from work in providing relief to the people facing hardships amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and claimed that his party''s members have been helping people.

"In the entire state, BJP and RSS men are missing from providing relief to people facing hardships due to the pandemic. Only SP workers are helping people in all possible ways following COVID protocol," Yadav said in a statement issued here. He said SP workers have been directed to reach out to people in need of help and share their grievances with the district administration.

At many places ambulances were arranged by party members for the patients, the former chief minister added. Through ''Samajwadi Rasoi'', patients and their family were given free of cost food, he said, adding that the SP always stood with the people in difficult times. —PTI