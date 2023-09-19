BJP RS member Narhari Amin faints during photo session in Parliament

New Delhi: Narhari Amin, the BJP's Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat on Tuesday fainted while participating in a group photo session in Parliament.

However, he soon regained his composure and participated in the photo session, which included members from both Houses of Parliament.

Amin became Rajya Sabha member in July 2020.

He was also a former deputy chief minister of Gujarat between 1994 and 1995 during the Congress regime.

However, he joined the BJP in 2012.

Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members assembled in the inner courtyard of the Parliament House for a group photo session earlier in the morning.

After a function to commemorate the legacy of Parliament gets over, the functioning of the special session of Parliament will resume from the new Parliament building from 1:15 p.m. onwards.

The special session will continue till September 22.

