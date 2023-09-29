BJP responsible for split in Shiv Sena, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut hit out at the Shinde Government on Friday, saying that democracy is being murdered in Maharashtra and, the BJP-led state government has been running the government completely against the Constitution and law and that the BJP is responsible for spilt in Shiv Sena.

"The Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is not in the delegation that is going to Ghana under the leadership of Om Birla to strengthen democracy at the international level. What is the condition of democracy here? Democracy has been murdered, for one year they have been running the government completely against the Constitution, the law and the Supreme Court," Raut said in a statement on Friday.

Speaking on the situation in Manipur, he said that the government is in complete shambles in the state.

"Government, Home Ministry, Defence, Prime Minister, everything has failed. Even students are beaten. A new parliament building is set up but still, nobody wants to talk about Manipur, he asserted.

"Is there a strategy to burn the country before the 2024 elections? The whole country is a witness to what's happening", Raut added.

In the same breath, taking a swipe at the BJP for the fall of the MVA government in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut said that the BJP is responsible for the split in Shiv Sena and the voice of Marathi people - Shiv Sena is broken in the state now.

Lambasting the Shinde government he said, "105 Marathi people were martyred for Mumbai and many people went to jail. Our father and grandfather went to jail but in Mumbai, Marathi people are being denied a house. This is happening because Shiv Sena, the voice of the Marathi people, was broken. Eknath Shinde is responsible for this, who was dishonest, The Bharatiya Janata Party broke Shiv Seva, BJP is responsible for weakening Mumbai and Marathi people."

Raut alleged, "They will make Mumbai a Union Territory, this is their conspiracy. That's why big industries and offices from Mumbai are moving to Gujarat".

Since the split of the Shiv Sena, Raut has always been critical of the state government and its policies.

Earlier on Wednesday he criticised the Shinde government for the rainfall situation in the state of Maharashtra.

"The whole of Nagpur is flooded; parts of Maharashtra are facing drought; why did the CM not visit those areas? Despite visiting flood-affected areas he is busy celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities?," Raut questioned while speaking at a media conference.

—ANI