BJP Removes Its Ghaziabad President For Disrupting Hindu-Muslim Wedding

Ghaziabad: The BJP has removed its Ghaziabad city unit president Ajay Sharma from the post for disrupting the wedding of a Hindu woman with a Muslim man in the city's Rajnagar area claiming that it was a case of "love jihad".

Sharma has been removed from the post and Ghaziabad city unit general secretary Man Singh Goswami has been appointed as the officiating city president, according to a letter by BJP Uttar Pradesh State General Secretary Vidyasagar Sonkar. "I have received the letter from the state head office and will obey the instructions," Sharma said.

A large group of BJP workers led by Sharma, and some people belonging to right-wing groups protested outside the marriage venue on December 22. The man and the woman were friends and worked together in a multinational company. Their marriage was later solemnized in a court. Police said they used mild force to disperse the protesters.