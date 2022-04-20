BJP Rebel Gaurav Goyal Elected Roorkee Mayor

Roorkee: Independent candidate and BJP rebel Gaurav Goyal won the Roorkee Municipal Corporation election and was elected to the post of the mayor on Sunday. According to official data, Goyal won by a margin of 4,063 votes, defeating Congress candidate Rishu Rana and BJP candidate Mayank Gupta. While Congress's Rishu Rana polled 24,958 votes and came second, BJP candidate Mayank Gupta came third with only 19,132 votes in the elections. The municipal corporation elections were held on November 22, in which 64.47 per cent voters had exercised their franchise. (ANI