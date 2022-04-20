BJP Reaching Every Household Ahead Of UP Assembly Bypolls: Party Functionaries

Lucknow: BJP workers are reaching out to every household in the state ahead of the crucial Assembly bypolls later this year and the party's focus at present is its membership drive, state functionaries said Sunday. The recent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders, including party working president J P Nadda, has galvanised the party cadre before the by-elections, they said.

"Currently, the sole focus of the party is on membership drive, and every district in the state has been given a specific target. As far as preparations of the bypolls are concerned, committees have been formed," Suresh Chandra Tiwari, president of the BJP's Awadh region, told PTI on Sunday .

The committee will include a cabinet minister and an office bearer of the party's state unit, Tiwari said. He added that Nadda also thanked party workers for their hard work.

While addressing party workers in Varanasi, Nadda on Saturday said, "The BJP has fixed a membership target of 6 crore, but based on the organisational strength I am confident that the BJP membership will cross the 10-crore mark and the BJP will break its own record". J P S Rathore, who heads the party's membership campaign in Uttar Pradesh, in a statement said the mantra of the membership drive is "sarva-sparashi and sarva-vyaapi BJP". "The membership drive will continue till August 11. The minimum target fixed for this is to enhance the membership by at least 20 per cent," he said. Rathore said another membership drive of the party will be undertaken from August 16 to 31.