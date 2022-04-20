    Menu
    BJP Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat succumbs to corona

    April20/ 2022


    Gandhinagar: BJP's Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, Abhay Bhardwaj succumbed to coronavirus in a Chennai hospital on Tuesday.

    With his death, Gujarat has lost two Rajya Sabha members within in a week, with veteran Congress leader and Treasurer Ahmed Patel succumbing on November 26.

    A senior party leader from Rajkot and a lawyer by profession, Bhardwaj had been elected to the upper house of Parliament in July.

    Bhardwaj, after contracting the coronavirus, was initially admitted in Rajkot hospital's ICU ward for a month. But two months back he was shifted to a private hospital in Chennai owing to his failing condition.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on Twitter.

    "Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri AbhayvBhardwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad that we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends... Om Shanti," he posted.

    —IANS

