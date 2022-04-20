BJP Rae Bareli Rally Tomorrow, Cong MLC And Others To Join BJP

Rae Bareli: The proposed BJP mega rally in the Gandhi bastion of Rae Bareli on Saturday has created much political enthusiasm in Uttar Pradesh.

Presence of BJP president Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union minister Smriti Irani and hordes of UP ministers in the rally to be held at the GIC ground at 1230 hours on Saturday will go for a direct attack on the Congress and Gandhi family for the backwardness of Rae Bareli and Amethi.

However, during the rally Congress legislative council leader Dinesh Pratap Singh and his family members could join the BJP to give a severe blow to the Congress.

Though there is no confirmation whether Congress MLA from Harchandpur Rakesh Singh, the younger brother of Dinesh, will also joined the BJP or not but he would be on the dais. Rae Bareli district Panchayat chairperson Awadhesh Singh,another brother of Dinesh will, however, join the BJP.

MLC Dinesh Singh, along with his MLA and district panchayat chairman brothers, had announced to leave Congress on April 10. Dinesh Singh has been issued a show-cause notice by the party for indulging in anti-party activities.

Dinesh Singh quit the party recently alleging that local leader were not allowed to grow in the party and were not given credit for their work.

The BJP, with no big name of its own in Rae Bareli, will now be equipped with a powerful political name of Dinesh Singh ahead aof 2019 polls. Dinesh Singh, it is said, was handpicked by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Meanwhile, newly elected BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak confirmed about the Rae Bareli rally, and said that people of Rae Bareli and Amethi want to question the Gandhi family on the development they have made in these two places.

"Even after decade of representing the region, Rae Bareli and Amethi remains a backward area and it is only the BJP which had initiated some good projects during the past four years of its regime at the centre and one year of the Yogi Adityanath government," he claimed. UNI