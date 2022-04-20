BJP protests in UP against abuses hurled at Daya Shankar's wife and daughter

Lucknow:�The BJP on Saturday is holding demonstrations across Uttar Pradesh against the abuses hurled by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers at the wife and the minor daughter of Daya Shankar Singh, the expelled state BJP vice-president. All district units of the party have been asked to stage demonstrations under the banner of 'Beti Ke Samman Mein, Bhajpa Maidan Mein,' meaning 'For honour of a daughter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the streets'. The state BJP leaders are set met Governor Ram Naik to demand arrest of BSP General Secretary Naseemuddin Siddiqui and other leaders who took part in a demonstration on Thursday where foul and threatening language was used against Swati, Daya Shankar Singh's wife, and his daughter. BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said BSP supremo Mayawati should show the same resolve in the case of Siddiqui that his party did in dealing with Daya Shankar Singh. "We showed Daya Shankar the door after he made disparaging comments against Mayawati. Now its her turn to show that she also cares for the honour of a minor girl", the BJP leader told IANS. Mayawati had reportedly defended the conduct of BSP demonstrators, saying it will make him (Daya Shankar Singh) realise what it feels like when your daughter or sister is insulted." A BJP leader said: "We are for honour of every woman and will not take lying down the humiliation heaped on a minor girl by the BSP leadership." Swati and her mother-in-law have already lodged an FIR against Mayawati, Siddiqui, state party President Ram Achal Rajbhar and Secretary Mewalal for using foul and objectionable language against their family. Daya Shankar Singh caused widespread outrage earlier this week by characterising Mayawati's ticket distribution for her party as worse than the conduct of a "prostitute". The comments triggered huge protests in the Parliament, with Mayawati saying "his (Daya Shankar Singh's) remarks apply to his sister and daughter and not me. The whole country will not forgive BJP? people will come on the streets". The BJP was quick to apologise and sack Daya Shankar Singh. However, the situation became a tit-for-tat on Thursday when BSP workers used the same kind of offensive language against women that they were protesting against being used for their leader Mayawati.