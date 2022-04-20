BJP Protecting Kuldeep Singh Sengar: Mayawati

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday accused BJP of protecting Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the prime accused in the infamous Unnao rape case.

Taking to Twitter, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "The accused MLA has been constantly protected by the ruling BJP and this fact has not been hidden from the people. This the reason that this rape case in spite of being with the CBI is pending for a long period of time. Because of the long pendency, the victim has to cope up with the new tragedy. This is very disheartening."

Mayawati also lauded the Supreme Court for taking suo moto cognizance of the letter sent to CJI Ranjan Gogoi by the family of the Unnao rape survivor seeking protection from threats and intimidation by the accused.

"The conspiracy to kill the Unnao victim and her family members and getting a threat call from the accused for taking the case back is a serious matter. I welcome the Supreme Court's decision of taking cognizance. I thank the Supreme Court. We hope that this move will provide speedy justice to the victim," she said in another tweet.

Apart from taking cognizance of the letter sent to the CJI, the judicature has also sought a report from the Secretary-General as to why the letter sent on July 12 was not brought to his notice until Tuesday afternoon. Earlier on Sunday, the survivor and her lawyer were seriously injured, while two of her aunts lost their lives in an accident which took place in Raebareli district. The teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.