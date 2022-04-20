BJP proposed projects worth Rs 8L Cr for Andhra

Amaravati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Y. Satya Kumar claimed that the ruling party at the Centre has proposed projects worth Rs 8.25 lakh crore for Andhra Pradesh.



"In the coming five years in the state, proposals for 503 projects worth Rs 8.25 lakh have been sent," claimed Kumar on Wednesday.

He questioned whether the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Parliamentarians were aware of this development.

He claimed that a lot of funds were also getting transferred through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode without the involvement of the state government.

"There will be no opportunity for the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government to indulge in corruption in these," Kumar claimed.

Meanwhile, Kumar, BJP in-charge for Andaman and Nicobar Islands and co-incharge for Uttar Pradesh alleged that the ruling YSRCP procured 2 lakh fake voter identity cards in preparation for the forthcoming Tirupati bypoll.

"To win the prestigious Tirupati bypoll, the ruling YSRCP made 2 lakh fake voter identity cards. We will complain to the Election Commission of India on this and request for action," he claimed.

Kumar and BJP President Somu Veerraju also inspected a couple of railway works in Tirupati saying that they are funded by the Central government.

"As part of Sethubharatam scheme, 33 Railway Over Bridges (RoB) have been identified for AP state out of 208 such projects being taken up by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways nationwide," he claimed.

He also visited RoB works at S.V. Veterinary College.

Several BJP leaders were claiming that voting for the BJP is equal to voting for development in the Tirupati bypoll.

Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the forthcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll while TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi has filed her nomination on Wednesday and YSRCP's M. Gurumoorthy is scheduled to do it on Monday.

