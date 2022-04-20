BJP Prez Gives Final Touches To PM's Lucknow Rally In New Year

Lucknow: To kick-start the party's campaign for the upcoming state assembly polls in the new year, BJP President Amit Shah today reviewed the preparation of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Maha-Rally' on January 2 in the state, which was expected to be one of the biggest rallies in the country so far. With an aim to bring around one million people in the rally, the BJP leaders are making all round efforts to make it an historic event. PM Modi is expected to announce sops for the people of the state in this rally. Earlier, PM was slated to hold this rally on December 24, on the eve of the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee but it was postponed to January 2 with an aim to launch the party's election campaign for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in the new year. Amit Shah who reached here this afternoon is also expected to finalise the list of the party candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections for which the Election Commission is expected to announce the poll dates very soon. UP BJP General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said here today that preparation were underway in a smooth way and members of all the booth committees from all over the state would participate in the rally. There are over 1.47-lakh polling booths in the state and it has been reported that from each booth at-least six contestants have been asked to join the rally. Mr Pathak said that PM was expected to reach Lucknow before the noon of January 2 and will return back on the same day after addressing the rally. However, BJP is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the presence of large number of people in the rally as the Ram Bai Ambedkar Ground, near the airport, can fit in around eight-lakh people. The BJP leaders are also approaching the educational institutions including Lucknow University to encourage the youths there to join the rally. Meanwhile, UP Government has made elaborate security arrangements for the PM's rally with deployment of 20 companies of CRPF and eight of PAC along with the presence of five SP, 10 ASP and 20 DSP rank officers for the purpose.

UNI