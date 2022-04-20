BJP presents objection letter to Speaker against Mukul nomination for PAC post





Kolkata (The Hawk): After the fight for the ballot, which the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won hands down, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling party are once again crossing swords over the coveted chairman's post for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).



There is a lot of excitement over the nomination of Mukul Roy, who was initially considered for the post by the BJP after he won the election on a BJP ticket from Krishnagar.

The problem arose as a few weeks ago Roy switched camps and joined the TMC, his parent party. Roy, though changed camps, did not resign from his MLA post. The situation turned awkward for the saffron camp after the ruling party considered his name for the PAC post. His name was proposed formally by the TMC on Wednesday.

The PAC post conventionally goes to a member of the opposition. The PAC serves as a check on the government's expenditure and its primary work is to examine the audit report of the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor general).

Now, the saffron camp is trying its best to cancel the MLA post and hence the nomination of Mukul Roy for chairman of the PAC.

On Thursday, the BJP wrote an objection petition to the assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay for not accepting the nomination form of Mukul Roy during the scrutiny process. Despite objections raised by the BJP, Roy was elected to the 20-member MLA's committee on Public Accounts.

BJP MLA Manoj Tigga, commenting on the letter, said that on paper Mukul Roy is still the Krishnagar (North) MLA from the BJP and also that the BJP hadn't proposed Roy's name.

"Mukul is still a BJP MLA, technically. BJP gave a list of six MLAs, where Mukul Roy's name wasn't there so, on what basis can he become the chairman of PAC. We have just cited this in the objection petition," said Tigga.

On Wednesday, BJP had proposed six names -- Suvendu Adhikari, Ashok Lahiri, Vivekananda Bauri, Bankim Chandra Ghosh, Ambika Roy and Nikhil Dey for the post.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the TMC will support Mukul Roy as chairman as he is "member of the BJP".

"The GJM has supported Mukul and TMC will also support. If necessary, we will conduct a vote on it and see who is mightier. Mukul is a member of BJP so there is no harm in making him PAC chairman. The Speaker will decide on it," claimed Mamata.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that normally the opposition gets the post of PAC chairman and wished that the ruling Trinamool Congress does "justice" to the post.

Speaking on the chain of events, senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya said the ruling party is cheating themselves. "It is like cheating. He (Roy) has left the BJP and joined the TMC. Legally, his membership in the party will not be valid. If someone claims that Roy is still a BJP member it is immoral and self-defeating," said Bhattacharyya. In his facebook post, Bhattacharyya wrote: In a democratic setup the chairman of PAC is appointed customarily from a name proposed by the opposition. This process is done maintaining constitutional propriety. It is learnt that Mukul Roy's name is considered for the post of chairman of PAC. After his joining the TMC, it is immoral to consider him as a member of the opposition. But, in this state the ruling party and the Speaker do not care for morality, it seems. There is no connection between righteousness and morality and the Trinamool chief."

It is pertinent to mention that after filing nomination, the leader of opposition, Suvendu Adhikari claimed that after the Speaker speaks on this issue on July 16, Suvendu will move the court demanding disqualification of MLA post of Mukul Roy.