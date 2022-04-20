BJP Prepares For First Anniversary Celebrations Of Yogi Govt

Bhadoi: Undeterred with the loss in the two Lok Sabha bypolls, Uttar Pradesh BJP has all geared up for working from ground level in the state to highlight the achievement of the Yogi Adityanaath government during its first anniversary commencing this week.

The BJP has chalked up programmes for next 20 days up to April 6 to go up to the village and even at the household level to aware the people about the achievement of the Central as well as the UP government. The district level meeting to start the programmes starts on Thursday with leaders going to all the districts to hold workshops and meetings of the party workers.

State BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey will be in Farrukhabad on to launch the programme of the anniversary celebrations.

State BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, who is in Bhadoi in connection with the programme, told reporters that the party was not so concerned about the bypoll defeat and has now geared up afresh to woo its rank and file.

" In elections win and loss is two sides of a same coin but we have not lost our confidence and in the coming 2019 elections BJP will fight back to win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state," Pathak said. Till March 17 , the BJP leaders will hold workshops and meetings at the mandal level while from March 26 to April 6, the workers and leaders will go to the villages to reach to every household to aware the achievement of the Yogi government besides highlighting the works of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Yesterday, BJP received a jolt when they lost sitting Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur to Samajwadi Party. UNI