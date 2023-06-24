BJP points at cracks in opposition unity as AAP adamant on Cong support on Delhi ordinance

New Delhi: After the AAP failed to secure backing from the Congress on the Delhi ordinance, BJP officials alleged on Friday that fissures had surfaced in opposition ranks even before they could join together.

After the opposition meeting in Patna, the AAP released a statement criticising the Congress' "silence" over the Delhi legislation on administrative services without attending the press briefing that followed.

Members of the Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chaddha and the party's founder Arvind Kejriwal were noticeably absent from the press conference.—Inputs from Agencies