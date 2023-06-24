    Menu
    India

    BJP points at cracks in opposition unity as AAP adamant on Cong support on Delhi ordinance

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    June24/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: After the AAP failed to secure backing from the Congress on the Delhi ordinance, BJP officials alleged on Friday that fissures had surfaced in opposition ranks even before they could join together.

    After the opposition meeting in Patna, the AAP released a statement criticising the Congress' "silence" over the Delhi legislation on administrative services without attending the press briefing that followed.

    Members of the Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chaddha and the party's founder Arvind Kejriwal were noticeably absent from the press conference.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :BJP opposition AAP Cong
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

      Copyright © thehawk.in