BJP plans UP Lok Sabha comeback in 14 seats

Lucknow: For the 2024 parliamentary elections, the BJP is focusing on the 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh that it lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Four Union ministers have been tasked with evaluating the Party's chances in these districts.

Non-BJP parties in the state currently hold the following seats: Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, Raebareli, Ghosi, Lalganj, Jaunpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ghazipur, Shravasti, Mainpuri, Saharanpur, and Nagina. Sonia Gandhi, leader of the Congress party, currently represents the district of Raebareli.

Samajwadi Party Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh include Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri) and Shafiqur Rahman Barq (Sambhal). There are ten BSP state representatives in the Lok Sabha.—Inputs from agencies