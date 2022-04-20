BJP Partner In UP Irked Over Shivpal Getting A Sprawling Bungalow

Ballia: Allotment of a sprawling bungalow of Mayawati to Samajwadi Secular Morcha founder Shivpal Singh Yadav by the Yogi Adityanath government has irked his alliance partner and Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar.

"Shivpal will be a tool of the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections and hence has been given a big bungalow," Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar alleged.

Talking to media here on Saturday night, Rajbhar, who is acting as an opposition leader within the ruling combination alleged that his party was demanding a party office for the past one and a half year but the government has not considered it so far.

"But suddenly a leader like Shivpal Singh Yadav gets such favour from the BJP government raises eyebrows," he commented.

SBSP, which is holding a massive rally in Lucknow on October 27 on its foundation day when Om Prakash Rajbhar hit out at the Centre saying that the government has no fund to give scholarship to the poor backward students but has enough money to throw away for cleaning Ganga, which never got cleaned.

Earlier addressing a most backward and most dalit workers meeting here, alleged that the politicians fool the backwards and the dalits by giving them false promises after offering them liquor and chicken to get their votes.

He alleged that several promises were not implemented by the government but fearing a dalit backlash, they immediately changed the law in the SC/ST Act. Rajbhar, was critical against the Yogi Adityanath government from day one even after being a cabinet minister. SBSP has four MLAs and they too are opposed to the government and even cross voted against the BJP during the Rajya Sabha polls. UNI