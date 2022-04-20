BJP parliamentary party meeting to be held on Wednesday

New Delhi: Almost a year after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which saw several lockdowns, Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a meeting of its parliamentary party on Wednesday.

A BJP MP, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the meeting had been "suspended" due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"Good thing is that all the BJP MPs will sit together again in one hall and get the opportunity to listen to our popular leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parliamentary party meeting was suspended. But now, the meeting is going to be held again," he said.

The BJP leader said that Prime Minister Modi has earned praise in the way he has handled the situation created by COVID-19.

BJP MPs of both houses will attend the meeting at GMC Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library building.

A weekly meeting was earlier held of BJP Parliamentary party during the session. (ANI)