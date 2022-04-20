BJP parliamentary board to decide next CM of Assam : Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's joint leadership has brought a remarkable change in Assam, but the BJP's parliamentary board would decide the next Chief Minister after the declarations of the results of the elections.





In an interview with a television channel, Shah, former national President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said that Sonowal also has contested the recent elections as a Chief Minister so what is the necessity of projection of Chief Ministerial candidate.



Shah, who along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all other top leaders campaigned before the three-phase Assam elections, said that Himanta Biswa Sarma also contested the elections and he is also one of our main leaders.

The Home Minister said that in Assam, over 2,000 terrorists have laid down their arms, there has been no big terrorism related incident or big movements in the past five years in Assam.

"The state has been freed of terrorism and these movements that have been tormenting the state. Assam is moving on the path of development. And wait for the mandate. BJP will form the government with full majority in Assam again."

The senior BJP leader said that like other party ruled state, corruption and terrorism stopped in Assam after the BJP led government came to power in Assam in 2016.The 3-phase polls in Assam concluded on April 6 and results will be declared on May 2.

--IANS