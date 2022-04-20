BJP parl board to decide on Delhi CM candidate: Rajnath

BJP has not taken any decision on its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said amid speculation that former IPS officer Kiran Bedi would be projected for the top post. Bedi, who joined the party on Thursday, herself had also given a broad hint that she would be BJP's chief ministerial candidate. "So far there is no decision. The parliamentary board will take a final call," Singh told PTI. He was replying to a question on the possibility of BJP projecting someone as chief ministerial candidate. The two-time BJP President said the party sometimes projects its chief ministerial candidate and sometimes not. "In case of Delhi, the parliamentary party will take the final decision," he said. Elections to 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 7. The 12-member BJP parliamentary board include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitely besides others.