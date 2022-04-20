BJP Outlines Strategy To Select Candidates For Assembly Polls

New Delhi: The BJP is likely to begin the process of selecting its candidates from December for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states.

A senior BJP leader associated with the party's election management told IANS that while selecting the party candidates, the BJP will take into account the strength of the opposition parties on a particular Assembly seat as well as consider all caste equations. The BJP will select the candidates by adopting a two-pronged strategy. The BJP leader told IANS that while on many seats there will be a direct fight with the opposition parties, on many seats the contest will be triangular or multi-cornered. On the basis of the analysis of these situations, the BJP will choose its candidates and decide whether to give tickets to the sitting MLAs again or not.

He said while adopting the party's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas', the BJP would keep in view the social engineering equations of the particular region during the selection of candidates. Speaking about Uttar Pradesh, on the basis of the current caste equations, it is expected that there will be a direct political fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) on the majority of seats in the state.

The BJP candidates must get 40 to 45 per cent votes to win these seats. In seats where the BJP will compete with the candidates of SP, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress or other opposition parties, its candidates can win even by securing 30 to 35 per cent votes. In Goa, the BJP will be involved in a direct fight with the Congress, although regional parties such as the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party will pose a tough political challenge to the BJP on some Assembly seats.

But now with parties like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena entering the electoral fray in Goa, it is likely that the contest in many seats could be multi-cornered. The BJP is preparing an in-depth analysis of the strength of the opposition parties.

Despite the entry of the AAP in Uttarakhand, the BJP is assuming that it will have a direct fight with the Congress in the state. The BJP will follow a similar two-pronged strategy while selecting candidates in poll-bound Punjab and Manipur.

—IANS