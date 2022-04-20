BJP-Opposition At Loggerheads Over EVM Malfunctioning In Kairana, Noorpur Bypolls In UP

Lucknow: Amid reports of large scale malfunction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the bypolls in Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly on Monday, the opposition and the ruling BJP are loggerheads over the issue.

However, reports from Shamli said that both the Kairana candidates, Mriganka Singh of BJP and Tabassum Hasan of RLD have expressed concern on such a large scale malfunctioning of the EVMs.

Some officials in Kairana reportedly said that the malfunction of the EVMs were due to the hot weather conditions.

Samajwadi Party has alleged that the BJP has misused the official machinery through the EVMs to influence the elections. The party leaders, have already raised the issue before the EC and senior leaders are likely to meet the chief election commissioner in New Delhi this evening.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has tweeted,"thousand of complaints were coming about the faulty EVMs and farmers, labourers, women and youths are standing in the queue in hot weather without food and water. Is this a technical fault or failure in the management or a conspiracy to deny the people to vote. Such move will shake up the democracy of the country."

However, BJP, who too raised the issue before the EC and had demanded re-polling in all booths where there were disruption, has hit back at the SP.

UP government spokesperson Sidharthnath Singh said here that by raising such issue, SP was just trying to admit that they have accepting their defeat.

"Can SP give a written complaint to the EC that they are ready for a re-polling in all the booths even if they won in the bypolls," Singh said. BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla also said that EVMs was just a scapegoat for the opposition as they have admitted their defeat in the bypolls.

Meanwhile in Kairana, some minor incidents of violence was also reported when police had to use mild force to disperse a mob in Chausana area of Shamli. The people were alleging that some youths were trying to vote forcefully. The agents of BJP and RLD too clashed over the issue.

Another report said that in Babri area, villagers of Pal community in Caddy village boycotted the polling in protest against their local leaders. UNI