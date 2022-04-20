BJP offices in UP to be equipped with sanitisation tools

Lucknow: All offices of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh will now be equipped with sanitisation tools to check the spread of coronavirus.

The party has already installed a sanitization tunnel at its state headquarters in Lucknow and all those visiting the party office will have to pass through the tunnel

The BJP will soon be installing mask and sanitizer dispensing machines for party functionaries and visitors at the party office.

Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh said that the BJP has decided to initiate these measures to prevent party functionaries and supporters from getting infected with coronavirus.

He said, "A lot of people visit party office which needs to be equipped with these measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All our district offices will soon be equipped with sanitization measures."

The BJP is apparently gearing up for increased interaction with party workers and common people. The party during the lockdown period, has restricted its interaction with party cadres on the digital platform. The party has formed 40,000 WhatsApp groups at different organizational levels for circulating information to the grassroots levels.

The state BJP president said that the party wanted to increase interaction with party functionaries by calling for regional level meetings every 15 days.

The BJP would also hold meeting with its functionaries at the sector level to gain feedback about the prevailing political situation.

--IANS