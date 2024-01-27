BJP Offers 7 AAP MLAs Rs 25 Cr to Quit, Delhi Govt Topple Plot: Kejriwal

Amidst escalating tensions, AAP accuses BJP of attempting to destabilize the Delhi government through alleged bribery offers to seven of its MLAs. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warns of an impending arrest, claiming a larger conspiracy involving 21 AAP MLAs and efforts to frame him in a liquor scam.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to undermine the government in Delhi by offering Rs 25 crore each to seven AAP MLAs. However the Delhi BJP has strongly denied these claims. Has called on AAP to present evidence to support their allegations.



Delhis Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal took to media and stated that unidentified individuals representing the BJP had approached seven AAP MLAs. Kejriwal warned about arrests and claimed that these conspirators were also in contact with a total of 21 AAP MLAs. According to Kejriwal the alleged offer included Rs 25 crore and a BJP ticket for each MLA as a part of their election campaign after the downfall of the Delhi government.



Highlighting that the seven AAP MLAs have remained loyal to their party Kejriwal further asserted that there were attempts being made to frame him in connection with a liquor scam. He believes this is part of a plan aimed at bringing down the AAP government in Delhi.



Harish Khurana, secretary of Delhi BJP dismissed these allegations. Challenged AAP to disclose the names of those involved as well as provide detailed information about those who approached them. Khurana accused AAP of attempting to divert attention from Kejriwals non compliance with Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons related to investigations, into liquor scams.

Chief Minister Kejriwal wrapped up by mentioning that there have been attempts, over the last nine years to overthrow the AAP government in Delhi but none of them have succeeded.