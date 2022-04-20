BJP not to have alliance with Jana Sena for Greater Hyderabad polls

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have no alliance with Jana Sena for elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

BJP's Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said BJP would go it alone in the elections scheduled on December 1.

Sanjay said the BJP will contest all 150 seats on its own and there will be no truck with any party.

BJP leaders denied reports that they will be meeting Jana Sena leader and actor Pawan Kalyan to discuss seat adjustment.

Interestingly the denial came hours after the Jana Sena party tweeted that the two parties have decided to contest the elections together. It even announced that Bandi Sanjay and other BJP leaders will be meeting Pawan Kalyan in the afternoon.

Pawan Kalyan had announced on Tuesday that the Jana Sena will field its candidates in GHMC polls. The party's Telangana state leaders had said that the party will contest 45 to 60 seats.

Pawan Kalyan had revived his alliance with the BJP early this year. The Jana Sena had contested the 2019 elections in Andhra Pradesh in alliance with the Left parties and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The actor had campaigned for the BJP-TDP alliance in 2014 elections but later severed ties with the BJP for going back on promise to accord special category state status to Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay slammed Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for announcement that he will lead a movement against BJP by bringing together non-NDA parties on a common platform.

Sanjay, who is also a member of Lok Sabha, alleged that the TRS chief is making such statements to divert people's attention in view of GHMC polls.

He said TRS was spreading falsehood about BJP and him. He dared TRS to prove its allegation that he wrote a letter to the Election Commission to stop distribution of financial aid to flood victims in Hyderabad.

Sanjay said a letter with his forged signature was being circulated to malign the BJP and claim that it stopped distribution of flood relief.

The BJP state chief promised that if BJP wins the polls, it will pay compensation for the people affected by last month's heavy rains and floods in Hyderabad. "If somebody's house is completely damaged we will build a house. If somebody has lost his car in the floods, we will give a car," he said.

Sanjay even promised that if BJP wins the GHMC polls, it will waive off all pending challans imposed by the Hyderabad traffic police. He alleged that the police are targeting youth in the new city but ignoring violations in the old city.

—IANS