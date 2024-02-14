"BJP No Taporee, No Katora": BJP now is the escaping root for all ills, ill-isms, illegalities, ill-ilks, illicitisms, illishness, ill-inklings, ill-doings, ill-manipulations, ill-manouvrings...Blah, blah, blah to the power infinity, getcha, loud-'n'-clear? BJP is panacea for all..., for every..., for omni..., for ubiquitous..., for magniloquent..., for luscious..., for "all"... . Why not then affix, align, assimilate with the BJP and be "neat obsequious 'atee sammaneea Pradhan SevakJee 24x7x365'; after all, it will be he till at least 2047+. So best is, be covalent with him in perfect cohesion, coordination with him without heeding to any one but heed only to my own conscience for me, by me, of me". What's more? BJP's no taporee, no katora. Its the world's largest political party, sheer thanks to the "congenital, inveterate" Pradhan Sevak now eliciting all indications of becoming the world's undisputed all purpose single leader for all purposes. So be 100% sycophant to him from now itself and be "100% comfortable at extreme ease". BJP Z/Jindaabaad.

—Soumitra Bose