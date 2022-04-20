BJP MPs, MLAs To Focus On Pro-CAA Campaigns In UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched the second phase of campaign in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) -- this time with MPs and MLAs taking a lead in their respective constituencies.

The second phase of CAA campaign will last till February 10.

"We have asked out MPs to focus on organizing meetings of small groups across the state. The party is also planning roadside meetings, seminar and ''chai pe charcha'' to mobilise support for the new Act," said UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh.

The first phase of the campaign was launched in December last week which concluded earlier this month.

The BJP had asked all its MPs and MLAs in UP to embark on a pro-CAA campaign to counter the anti-CAA protests being held across the state.

The party has distributed booklets and handbills in the state, especially in Muslim-dominated pockets, to create awareness on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The booklets and handbills essentially dwell on the fact that CAA is only meant to grant citizenship to minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and has nothing to with Muslims citizens of India.

The booklet, titled ''Kamal Jyoti Pustika'', was distributed in cities which recently witnessed violence.

Govind Narain Shukla, state general secretary, BJP and campaign in charge, said meetings of party workers are being organized across the state to strategize the campaign.

He said party leaders, including MPs and MLAs, are meeting people to apprise them about benefits of the CAA and its objective. The BJP is focussing on connecting with members of the Dalit community to apprise them about the CAA. Shukla stated the new Act will benefit largely the Dalit community which migrated to India after facing persecution in Pakistan.

"The idea is to remove misconceptions about CAA and to tell people how the opposition ranks have been fanning sentiments for political gains," he said.

Sources said the MPs and MLAs have been directed to reach out to maximum number of people in their constituencies before the parliament and assembly sessions begin.

Sources said the BJP has also decided to rope in its IT cell to ensure that the message reaches maximum number of people.

This will be followed by direct interaction with people, mainly Muslims, under ''Samvad Karyakram'' where BJP leaders would visit both urban and rural areas of the state. --IANS