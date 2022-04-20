BJP MP To Hold Rally On Anti-Govt Policies Against SC/ST On Apr 1

Lucknow: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bahriach in Uttar Pradesh , Savitri Bai Phule, has announced to hold a 'Bharatiya Samvidhan Arakshan Bachao Andolan' rally here in the state capital on April 1, against "anti-SC/ST policies of Government of India."

Though the MP refused to comment whether her rally was against the Central or the UP governments but said that rally has been called to demand for the rights of the dalits in the country. Phule told reporters here on Tuesday evening alleged that the BJP was trying to end reservation at the behest of some of its senior leaders, and announced a protest rally on April 1 under the banner of 'Namo Buddhai Jenseva Samiti at Smriti Upvan.' The rally will mainly focus on issues pertaining to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities.

Ms Phule unequivocally made it clear that in the fight for reservation, she will not hesitate to take the agitation to any extent. She alleged that central government's policies have given a big jolt to the welfare and interests of SC/ ST and OBC people.

The BJP MP has put forth demands like reservation promotion, introduction of reservation in private sector, prevention of atrocities against SC and ST, introduction of a quota in government departments and ensuring reservation for dalits and minorities in it.

She categorically made it clear until these demands are met, her fight against injustice of Union government will continue.

"Who else will fight for my rights if I do not fight for them? In democracy, we can fight for our rights. Any action taken against me would be equal to an action against the Constitution", she said when asked if the party takes action against her.

Ms Phule said "Under constitutional provisions, we, the people from SC/ST community have been given certain rights and we are fighting for those rights. We are not snatching other's rights. Why are our rights being snatched? Wherever we go, we get disappointment. Nobody hears us," she said. On our question of whether she has raised these issues within the party, she said "I have raised these issues many times in the Lok Sabha. The party knows my stand. Persecution of the SC/ST community is the highest in the country, but they have not been granted equal status yet. They are denied reservation in government jobs, in promotion, in universities." UNI