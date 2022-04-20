BJP MP Soumitra Khan's wife joins Trinamool Congress

Kolkata: In a major blow to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress wooed back BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bankura district Soumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal Khan to its fold.

Mondal joined the Trinamool Congress on Monday in presence of veteran Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy and the party's spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

Soumitra is currently the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Member of Parliament (MP) from Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

The crucial political move came just 48-hours after former TMC heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari along with several MLAs and MPs joined the BJP during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally at Midnapore College Ground on Saturday.

"Those who sent people to ransack our house have now joined the BJP. I did everything for the party, braving life threats. But the BJP has not honoured that. Instead they are welcoming people from other parties," she told media persons.

Sujata said that one day Soumitra Khan would also realise it and come back to Trinamool Congress. She also alleged that BJP has not given her respect and dignity that she deserves in the party.

"BJP can not provide dignity to the worthy people. people are joining BJP for obtaining the lucrative posts of chief minister and deputy chief minister...I am joining TMC as the party will give me respect and protection," she said.

—IANS