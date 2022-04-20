BJP MP Slams Congress Over Open Defecation

Mahoba: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajveer Singh on Saturday took a controversial jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said that the Congress president would have known the importance of building toilets if his grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and mother (Sonia Gandhi) had faced the problem of open defecation.

"Congress keh rahi hai shauchalay ki baat kar rahe hain, bada chhota dimag hai. Rahul ji agar tumhari dadi aur tumhari amma khet mein lota leke gayi hoti to malum pad jata," Singh said while addressing a rally in Mahoba. Rajveer Singh is BJP's candidate from the Etah Lok Sabha seat. The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held on Monday. The result will be announced on May 23.