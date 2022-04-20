BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule Slams Govt Over Dalit Issues

Bahriach: BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule from Bahraich, who has been termed the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a 'mahapurush' (great leader) on Friday, has now announced to hold a day long ' Dharna' here on May 15 over Dalit atrocities in the country.

" The democracy of the country is in threat. This is not my comment but it has been said by the Judiciary and senior Judges. There is a conspiracy to end or amend the reservation system to hit the Bahujan Samaj," she said here on Sunday.

Announcing the Dharna at collectorate permises here, the BJP MP said ," I am ready to sacrifice anything for the rights of the Bahujan Samaj."

Without taking any names, she said that the atrocities on the dalits have increased while the governments are not at all ready to address their problems. However, the rebel BJP MP, defended her statement in support of Jinnah saying she has not spoken anything wrong.

When asked if she will contest the 2019 elections on BJP ticket, the MP was silent on the matter but said," wait and see." Meanwhile, the Bahriach MP, raised question on the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar replaced at Motipur in the district after it was damaged by the miscreants a few days back." The authorities replaced the statue with a new one but it seems that it is not of Dr Ambedkar," she alleged. Ms Phule who has been termed Jinnah was a 'Mahapurush' created a controversy and embarrassment to her party.

"Jinnah like other leaders had played a staler role during freedom struggle. We should respect all of them. And Jinnah like others is also a `mahapurush' whose contribution cannot be negated," Ms Phule had said on Friday.

The statement of BJP MP came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had supported the demand of removing portrait of Jinnah from AMU. "The leaders who played instrumental role in dividing India should not be honoured in free India," the CM had said in categorical statement. UNI