BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya Booked For Violence

Kushinagar: After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanghamitra Maurya came out in support of her father and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Swami Prasad Maurya, an FIR was filed against her by a BJP leader.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maurya's convoy was attacked during a roadshow.

The case has been lodged by BJP leader Deepraj Kharwar against Sanghamitra Maurya, her brother Ashok Maurya and 30 others for rioting and looting cash and gold chains.

The case was registered under the SC/ST Act.

Earlier on Tuesday, Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from Fazilnagar as Samajwadi Party candidate, alleged that his convoy was attacked on Tuesday during electioneering "by BJP workers".

"Due to security reasons, I sat in a different car while travelling for the campaign in Kushinagar. BJP workers were sitting with sticks, stones and guns there. They attacked my car. Such incidences are taking place under the patronage of BJP," he alleged while talking to the media.

Speaking to media persons, Maurya's daughter Sanghmitra Maurya, who is a BJP MP, also blamed the party workers for the incident.

"It can be seen how cars were vandalised and people were injured. BJP talks about peace but today, its candidate attacked my father. While being en route to meet him after the attack, BJP workers surrounded my convoy," she alleged. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the alleged attack on Maurya and said that they will counter this by reducing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "zero" in the next phase of the assembly polls.

