BJP MP Joins Oppn Leaders To Criticise Law And Order Situation In UP

Lucknow: BJP MP Kaushal Kishore has joined the bandwagon of opposition leaders to raise questions over law and order situations under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, the Mohanlalganj MP accused police of adopting a lacklustre attitude in tackling crimes in the state. "There is no control over crime in Lucknow due to the negative attitude of the police. A chain of murder and robbery continues unabated," Kishor, also the chief of UP Scheduled Caste Morch, wrote. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the lawmaker alleged that police are shielding criminals but the grievances of the poor are not being addressed. "Police do not pay heed to issues raised by MLAs and MPs. They are shielding criminals and mafias but do not address public plights," he said. Kishor said that he met higher authorities with public grievances of his constituency but the issues were not addressed, forcing him to take to Twitter. I will again meet the Chief Minister and apprised him with my problems, he said, adding that he is ready to face any disciplinary action if initiated by the BJP.

Opposition leaders including former Chief Ministers Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Congress general secretary (UP East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been attacking the government over the law and order situation in the state.

Mayawati and Akhilesh have, on several occasions, said that the law and order situations have gone out of the government's hands.