BJP MP Introduces Private Member Bill In LS On Population Control

Dehradun: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nainital, Ajay Bhatt has introduced a private member bill in the Lok Sabha on population control which has also been tabled.

It will be discussed along with the facts in the coming days, Bhatt informed.

"Controlling the population is very important, it is increasing alarmingly. Castes, religions, etc should not be of the scale of the population, there should be the same law for everyone, there should be the same boundaries," said Bhatt.

"I have made an effort to bring a bill in Lok Sabha to control the population because the kind of problems have already occurred and which are going to occur in the future are an alarm for us," he added.

Bhatt continued saying that even the PM has mentioned about population control in one of his speeches.

"Had the COVID-19 crisis not occurred, we would have witnessed some positive step in this regard. In the next census, we would even cross China's population in the future according to the experts," he added.

Earlier this week, Union Minister Giriraj Singh had also said that rising population of the country has become a "challenge" and added that "strict laws for the same are required if we want to stand with developed nations". —ANI