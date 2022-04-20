BJP MP Hema Malini Stages 'Ganga' Show At PBD

Varanasi: Actress-turned BJP lawmaker Hema Malini on Tuesday evening staged her 'dream project' - Ma Ganga at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebration here.

Taking to Twitter earlier, the Mathura MP has said: "My dream project "Ganga" is at last ready for release! Yes! I have got my beautiful dance ballet on Ma Ganga to be performed at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi".

The 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being hosted in Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi as Lok Sabha member inaugurated the mega event. The theme of this year's three-day convention is 'role of Indian diaspora in building a new India'. Hema Malini had visited Varanasi recently to prepare for the show. The dance programme was witnessed among others by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and UP Governor Ram Naik. UNI