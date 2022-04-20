BJP MP Disapproves Of Jinnah's Portrait In AMU

Aligarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Satish Gautam on Tuesday wrote a letter to Aligarh Muslim University's Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor, seeking an explanation for a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah hung in the Students' Union Office.

"I have heard a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah is hung inside the campus. Kindly gather more details on this and give reasons behind it," Gautam wrote in the letter. The letter further read, "The whole world knows that Jinnah was the main force behind the partition of India. In this case, how logical is it to hang his portrait in the University?"

Shafey Kidwai, PRO Aligarh, however, clarified that the administration had nothing to do with the portrait.

"In 1938, Muhammad Ali Jinnah came to Aligarh University and he was given an honorary degree like many others by the union. The administration had nothing to do with it," Kidwai told ANI.