BJP MP Demands Liquor Shops In Red Zones To Be Shut

Kanpur: BJP MP from Kanpur, Satyadev Pachauri, has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking closure of liquor sales in red zone areas.

The MP said that the manner in which buyers were violating social distancing norms at liquor vends, he apprehended that the impact of the 40-day lockdown, imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus would go to waste.

"You have made efforts to control the spread of coronavirus by ensuring strict enforcement of the lockdown but on May 4, when liquor shops opened, all norms were done away. If this continues, the efforts to control the deadly virus will be thwarted," he wrote. The MP urged the Chief Minister to immediately order closure of all liquor shops, particularly in districts that are in the red zone. --IANS



