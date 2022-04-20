BJP MP Asks Rahul Gandhi To 'Stop Doing Politics' Over Martyrdom Of Soldiers

Dehradun: BJP MP Ajay Bhatt on Saturday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Sino-India face-off in Ladakh, saying the Congress leader was indulging in 'petty politics' when the country stood together.

The Member of Parliament from Nainital also accused Gandhi of lowering the morale of defence forces through his remarks. 'At a time when the entire country stands together behind the prime minister and the armed forces, Rahul Gandhi is indulging in petty politics,' Bhatt said.

Gandhi had raised questions on whether 'unarmed soldiers' had to fight the Chinese Army and alleged that the prime minister had surrendered Indian territory to the Chinese aggression.

'Being the leader of a national party, Rahul Gandhi should know that as per an accord between the two countries, firearms can not be used against each other in areas close to the LAC,' the former state BJP chief said. He said the opposition should 'definitely hold the mirror to the government in a democracy but it should not oppose each and every decision'.

Bhatt asked the Congress leader to abstain from doing politics over the martyrdom of Indian soldiers. Accusing the party of following an obstructionist agenda, the BJP leader said be it the surgical strike, the Balakot airstrike, the CAA, the triple talaq ban or the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, the Congress has always tried to put up hurdles in the path of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. PTI