BJP MP Arjun Singh house attacked again with bomb

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over investigations into the bombing at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh’s house on September 8, another bomb exploded at the MPs house on Tuesday.

Around 9.30 am this morning locals heard a deafening sound near Arjun Singh's house at Jagaddal. In the first attack outside the MP house three bombs were hurled at the gate of his home at Bhatpara, about 40km from Kolkata.

Bomb squad of the West Bengal CID team along with Bhatpara Police reached the spot for investigation.

Though the BJP MP blamed the bombings on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the TMC MLA Partha Bhoumik claimed that Arjun has stage managed it.

“Nobody from the TMC has hurled any bomb at Arjun Singh’s residence. Arjun is famous for bomb making and the video footage shows that the bomb was kept at the boundary wall that blew on the wall. By doing all these Arjun is trying to create sympathy,” said Partha.

According to Singh the TMC is purposely trying to attack him.

While accompanying BJP Bhabanipur candidate Priyanka Tibrewal during filing her nomination, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that every month there is an attempt to kill Arjun Singh.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that ever since Arjun was made the observer of Bhabanipur constituency, the TMC out of fear is attacking Arjun Singh.

“MP Arjun Singh is BJP’s observer for the Bhabanipur by-poll. Ever since the news of his appointment made it to the public domain, his house is being targeted. Let it be known that none of this is going to help the TMC win the by-poll. Not even repeat visits to Sola Ana Masjid,” read the tweet.

Earlier on September 8, after the bombing Arjun said he can sacrifice his life for people and also that he is worried that the violence in West Bengal might take away the security of common people.