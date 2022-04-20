BJP MP's son blames wife for honeytrap

Lucknow: The attack on BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's son, Ayush, in Lucknow on March 2, has taken yet another twist after Ayush, who has been absconding ever since, has released a video message on Tuesday in which he has said that he was 'honey-trapped' by his 'wife' Ankita.

Ayush apologised to his parents for his misadventures and said that he would soon surrender before the police.

Denying the charge that he had staged the attack on himself, Ayush said that he had not done any such thing.

"The attack on me on the night of March 2 was an attempt to kill me. I am prepared to answer all questions of the police," said Ayush.

He said that he had met Ankita seven months ago and fell in love with her. He married her against the wishes of his parents.

Ayush said that he emotionally blackmailed his father by sitting on the railway track and threatening to commit suicide.

He said that "girls like Ankita honeytrap boys from well-to-do families". He alleged that Ankita has had several marriages before.

"She had earlier married one Pradeep Singh. All was well till I kept spending money on her and her family, but trouble began when I ran out of money," he said.

Meanwhile, as soon as the video went viral on Tuesday morning, a police team reached Ankita's residence Mandiaon where she is being interrogated.

Ayush was shot at on the night of March 2 and his brother-in-law Adarsh was arrested by the police after he was seen in the CCTV footage.

He had fired on Ayush's directions.

Ayush had left the hospital after getting first aid and has been absconding ever since.

The BJP MP had disowned his son saying that he had no relations with Ayush since he got married.

--IANS