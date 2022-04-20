BJP MP's Fugitive Son Ready To Surrender

Lucknow: Ayush Kishore, the son of BJP MP Kaushal, who has been absconding after being allegedly shot on March 3, had filed an application for surrender in a Lucknow court.



The Mandiaon police have informed the court that it has no objection to Ayush's surrender. The matter has been listed for Friday in court and Ayush is expected to surrender on Thursday.

Ayush was shot at on the night of March 2 and his brother-in-law Adarsh was arrested by the police after he was seen in the CCTV footage.

While the police had stated that the 'attack' on Ayush was 'staged' and the latter had gone missing from the hospital after getting first aid, Ayush later sent a video message in which he blamed his wife, Ankita, for 'honey-trapping' him.

"The attack on me on the night of March 2 was an attempt to kill me. I am prepared to answer all questions of the police," said Ayush.

He said that he had met Ankita seven months ago and fell love with her. He married her against the wishes of his parents.

Ayush said that he even emotionally blackmailed his father by sitting on the railway track and threatening to commit suicide.

He said: "Girls like Ankita honeytrap boys from well-to-do families."

His wife Ankita, meanwhile, accused the police of acting under pressure from the BJP MP.

She has demanded a narco-test of Ayush and his family members to ascertain the truth.

"I do not have faith in the state police and want the matter to be given to the CBI so that the truth can be known to all. As for my son who was born before we got married, I want a DNA test to be done to confirm his paternity," she told reporters.

She also denied Ayush's charges that she had drugged him before the incident and wanted to eliminate him.

"I am willing to give the food samples for examination," she said.

She further alleged that the police had not registered her complaint against Ayush and she was made to sit in the police station all night.

—IANS