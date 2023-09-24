BJP MP's allegations baseless, narrative being set for 'lynching me': Danish Ali

New Delhi: Taking aim at BJP politician Nishikant Dubey, who had accused him of uttering obscene statements with the intent of inciting the ruling party's MP Ramesh Bidhuri, BSP lawmaker Danish Ali claimed on Sunday that a narrative was being prepared for the "lynching" of him outside the House following his "verbal lynching" in Lok Sabha.

Bidhuri's slurs towards Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Ali during Thursday's Lok Sabha discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 caused an uproar, with opposition leaders demanding severe punishment for the BJP MP.

On Saturday, Dubey had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, asking him to look into Ali's "unsavoury" behaviour and comments.—Inputs from Agencies