BJP monitoring its Bengal leaders' social media activity to thwart anti-party activity, rid ideologically compromised

New Delhi: In the politically sensitive West Bengal, marred by post-poll violence, Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to keep a close watch on its leaders and cadre's social media activities to detect anti-party elements within the unit and to identify those who aren't ideologically with it.





In an attempt to rein in anti-party activities by its cadre and thwart Opposition TMC's poaching attempts, the party's newly formed disciplinary action committee has issued an order (internally) that puts restrictions on party members' activity on social media.





The order also states that disciplinary action will be initiated against those members or position holders in the party who will share or like any post that is anti-BJP. The IT cell of the state unit has been given charge of monitoring and ensuring discipline on social media.





The order has been issued by the disciplinary action committee formed this month under the leadership of Lok Sabha MP Subhash Sarkar.





Sarkar while speaking with ANI confirmed that such an order has been issued "to identify those who aren't ideologically with us".





"There are those who joined BJP but are still gullible to the opposition. This needs to be reined in. Such people, if not disciplined on time, can affect the morale of other party workers as well," added Sarkar.





"We will alert those members who liked anti-party posts or are friends with those who are against the BJP and will ask them for clarification. We need to bring them on the right path," he added.





This activity appears to be a fallout of political churning in Bengal where TMC leaders who had joined BJP ahead of polls leaving the party and taking with them politically sensitive information.





Many in the party have a suspicion on those who don't have an ideological connection with the BJP and are still leaning towards the TMC.





"There have been many who have joined BJP and were from the TMC. Even Mukul Roy left BJP. He must have carried along so much politically sensitive information," reasoned another MP from Bengal. (ANI)



